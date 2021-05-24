Truck-Lite to move HQ to be better positioned for electric vehicle future

Truck-Lite is relocating its headquarters to Knowledge Park at Penn State Behrend in Erie, Pa., where it feels it will be better able to prepare for the transportation industry’s shift to electric vehicles.

“As the transportation industry shifts toward electric vehicles, developing new innovations for customers relies on our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified talent,” said Brian Kupchella, CEO of Clarience Technologies, parent company of Truck-Lite. “Relocating our headquarters to Knowledge Park and expanding our association with Penn State Behrend – a major college of one of the country’s top universities and a long-standing Truck-Lite partner – creates a strong pipeline of future electrical engineers, data scientists and business leaders in the years to come.”

The company is leasing about 30,000 sq.-ft. at the new location, which will also house its laboratory and test space. The new headquarters is expected to open late this year.

“Future electric vehicle technology is fundamentally different than what’s offered in vehicles built today,” said Shane Brown, general manager of Truck-Lite. “Future solutions need to do more than lead the way in lighting technology; they also need to seamlessly integrate into electric vehicle hardware and software platforms.”

The company feels its new location brings it close to the future workforce that will be required for the future research and development capabilities needed to supply electric vehicles.