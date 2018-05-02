Truck orders dip in April

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Classes 5-8 net orders slowed in April, but were still up 40% year-over-year, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

ACT reported Classes 5-8 net orders of 59,600 units in April, but added the lower order intake reflected seasonal trends.

“On that basis, April’s orders were bigger than any month in 2017 as activity in both the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle markets remained strong,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “Our preliminary look at North American Classes 5-8 net orders for April show that orders rose 40% year-over-year. Seasonally adjusted, April’s orders fell 12% from March.”

Medium-duty orders were down 16% from March, but up 33% year-over-year, at 24,800 units.

Class 8 orders remained strong.

“In ACT’s 30-plus years of collecting industry statistics, the Class 8 market has never had four consecutive months in which orders exceeded 40,000 units,” Vieth said. |Preliminary data indicate that the wall remains in place as 34,800 Class 8 net orders were booked in April, stopping the latest string of 40k-plus order months at three.”