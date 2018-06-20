Truck orders remain strong through May

COLUMBUS, Ind. – May’s Class 8 order activity continued trending above capacity, according to the latest data from ACT Research.

There were 35,608 units booked in May.

“Continuing to be led by Canada and the U.S., order strength remained broad-based. North American tractor orders were up 125% year-over-year in May, while the vocational side of the market saw orders rise 86%,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst. “Class 8 production remained constrained in May due to parts-specific production constraints. We have heard anecdotes that there are thousands of red-tagged (off-the-assembly-line but incomplete) units waiting to be finished. Stagnating build rates coupled with still-strong orders have pushed the backlog to just below the March 2006 peak, at 219,600 units.”

Medium-duty orders held steady at 24,534 units, ACT reported.

“The heavier end of the medium-duty market continues to outperform the lighter end, with Class 5 orders in May improving 3% year-to-date and the Classes 6-7 May orders bringing that segment’s year-to-date rise to 33%,” said Vieth.