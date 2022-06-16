Two Canadian Mack Truck owners earn spots in 2023 calendar

Two Canadian trucks will grace the 2023 Mack Trucks calendar.

A Mack Pinnacle belonging to Scotlynn in Burlington, Ont., and a Mack MD owned by Larouche Remorquage in Quebec City, were among the winners.

Thousands of Mack Truck fans and followers voted for the winners online, from more than 200 submissions in seven categories. Winners will get a professional photo shoot set up by Mack.

“We are honored to feature our customers and celebrate them and their Mack trucks in this special way,” said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice-president of brand and marketing. “We’d also like to thank our fans from all over the world who voted through our social media channels. This contest gives Mack customers a way to show their enthusiasm for Mack trucks and strengthen their connection with the Mack brand.”