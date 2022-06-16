Two Canadian Mack Truck owners earn spots in 2023 calendar
Two Canadian trucks will grace the 2023 Mack Trucks calendar.
A Mack Pinnacle belonging to Scotlynn in Burlington, Ont., and a Mack MD owned by Larouche Remorquage in Quebec City, were among the winners.
Thousands of Mack Truck fans and followers voted for the winners online, from more than 200 submissions in seven categories. Winners will get a professional photo shoot set up by Mack.
“We are honored to feature our customers and celebrate them and their Mack trucks in this special way,” said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice-president of brand and marketing. “We’d also like to thank our fans from all over the world who voted through our social media channels. This contest gives Mack customers a way to show their enthusiasm for Mack trucks and strengthen their connection with the Mack brand.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.