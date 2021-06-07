UAW members reject latest tentative agreement with Volvo
United Auto Workers (UAW) workers at Volvo’s New River Valley truck plant have once again rejected a labor agreement tentatively reached with the company May 20.
It was a six-year labor agreement covering about 2,900 empoyees.
“We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and remain confident that we will ultimately be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV vice-president and general manager Franky Marchand.
Negotiations have been in progress since Feb. 8.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data