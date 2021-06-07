UAW members reject latest tentative agreement with Volvo

United Auto Workers (UAW) workers at Volvo’s New River Valley truck plant have once again rejected a labor agreement tentatively reached with the company May 20.

It was a six-year labor agreement covering about 2,900 empoyees.

The New River Valley, Va., plant

“We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and remain confident that we will ultimately be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV vice-president and general manager Franky Marchand.

Negotiations have been in progress since Feb. 8.