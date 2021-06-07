UAW to go back on strike after rejecting latest tentative deal

United Auto Workers (UAW) union members at Volvo’s New River Valley truck plant will walk off the job at noon today, after rejecting the truck maker’s latest tentative agreement with the union last night.

“It is difficult to understand this action,” said NRV vice-president and general manager Franky Marchand.

New River Valley assembly workers are going back on strike. (Photo: Volvo)

“UAW International, Regional, and Local leadership endorsed the tentative agreement, which provided significant economic improvements for all UAW-represented workers, and a package of benefits that is very competitive for our industry and region. We remain committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are confident that we will ultimately arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement.”