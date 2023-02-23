University Endowment Lands in B.C. buys Mack LR Electric refuse truck

Mack Trucks sold a Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle to the University Endowment Lands, an unincorporated area west of Vancouver, B.C., adjacent to the University of British Columbia and administered by the Provincial Ministry of Municipal Affairs. The vehicle will help the entity with residential collection in the University Endowment Lands.

“The purchase of the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle by the University Endowment Lands is evidence that the LR Electric is delivering what customers come to expect from a Mack truck, whether diesel or electric,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The Mack LR Electric is a quiet, zero-emissions vehicle that promotes sustainability. We look forward to working with the University Endowment Lands as they continue to electrify their fleet.”

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

The electric vehicle will operate in a residential setting, with a goal of collecting from about 220 stops each collection day. It is equipped with an automated side loader.

The University Endowment Lands operates 16 vehicles in its fleet. The Mack LR Electric refuse model is the first Mack vehicle in the fleet. Pacific Coast Heavy Truck in Langley, B.C., will service and support the vehicle. The entity installed a DC electric charger and related electrical equipment in a new shelter to support its electrification efforts. It plans to add solar panels to the shelter’s roof to offset additional electrical demand.