Used truck prices continue to rise: Ritchie Bros.

Used truck prices continue to rise in Canada, according to the latest market update from auctioneer Ritchie Bros.

In the second quarter, truck tractor prices sold by Ritchie Bros. in Canada were up 14% year-over-year, while vocational truck prices climbed 21%. This paled in comparison to the 31% and 26% increases seen in the U.S. over the same period.

(Source: Ritchie Bros.)

Canadians were active on both the buy and sell side. Alberta, B.C., and Ontario were among the top five selling and buying regions, joined by California and Texas.