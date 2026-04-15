Vipal expands US production, doubles down on independent retreaders

Vipal Rubber is expanding its U.S. production footprint and sharpening its focus on independent retreaders as part of a broader North American growth strategy, the company announced this week.

The company highlighted the move during a recent Nashville event that brought together independent retreaders from across the U.S. and Canada, positioning the segment as central to its future plans.

(Photo: Vipal Rubber)

Vipal said it is increasing output at its Madison, Tenn., plant as part of a “Made in USA” strategy aimed at improving supply security and strengthening relationships with customers.

“We have intensified our investments to strengthen Vipal Rubber’s presence in the United States and consolidate our leadership in the independent tire retreading market,” said Felipe Henzel, commercial director of international markets.

The Madison facility, acquired in 2019, spans more than 161,000 sq.-ft. and has a production capacity of about 650 tons per month, supplying the U.S. market as well as exporting to Canada and the Caribbean.

Currently, about 59% of Vipal’s tread portfolio is manufactured in the U.S., with that share expected to grow. All Marangoni ring tread products are produced domestically, while roughly 40% of flat tread products are made in the U.S.

The company is also consolidating its North American operations, integrating Marangoni Tread North America and Vipal Rubber Corp. into a single entity to streamline customer service and strengthen its market presence.

Vipal executives said supporting independent retreaders is a key priority in a market increasingly dominated by large tire manufacturers and low-cost imports.

“Independent retreaders have a relevant role in a market that is vastly dominated by major chains, and our goal is to support them so they can compete on a high level,” said Antonio Brito, Vipal’s manager in North America.

As part of that strategy, Vipal is positioning itself as a “house of brands,” combining Vipal, Marangoni and Ruzi into a broader portfolio aimed at covering a wide range of applications, from longhaul to cost-sensitive operations.

The company said the approach is designed to give independent retreaders access to a full suite of products and technologies while maintaining their autonomy.

Vipal, which operates in more than 90 countries, said the U.S. remains the world’s largest retread market, underscoring the strategic importance of expanding its local production and presence.