Volvo designers win award

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Volvo Trucks’ designers recently received a silver International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) for their design of the new VNL.

“Our first goal with our design was to bring value to customers. To receive accolades from the design community as well makes our journey even more satisfying,” said Brian Balicki, head of design for Volvo Trucks North America. “I’m very proud of the truly cross-functional team effort that brought the VNL to life, striking the right balance between form and function.”

Design features include new exterior features including swept-back headlights, a new grille and hood, and repositioned air intakes.

“We wanted the new VNL series to make a statement on the road, but it must also make a statement to our customers’ bottom lines,” said Balicki. “The design elements we’ve brought together give the new VNL an athletic look that also delivers value for the customer. Whether it’s the enhanced aerodynamics or the new three-piece bumper that provides greater repairability, every design change we’ve made has a purpose.”

The sleeper options are packed with a number of space-saving, comfort-boosting innovations, Volvo says.