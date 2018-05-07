Volvo launches truck configurator

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Volvo Trucks has developed an online configurator that allows customers to design their own VNR and VNL online.

The custom design can be shared via social media, or sent to a Volvo dealer.

“The Volvo Trucks online configurator gives customers and enthusiasts the opportunity to build their dream Volvo while learning more about the truck and its intended application,” said Magnus Koeck, Volvo Trucks North America vice-president of marketing and brand management. “This is a great tool because it’s an engaging way to learn more about the new products and it provides a visual guide of what the VNR or VNL will look like before placing an order.”

The configurator, available for desktop computers and tablets, features 22 options, allowing for more than 4,000 design versions.

“This is an appealing tool that’s fun to use and a customer’s virtual configuration becomes a conversation starter with their local dealer,” said Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing for Volvo Trucks North America. “Custom configuring a new Volvo VNR or VNL model and sending to a dealer before visiting can also expedite the sales, spec’ing and order process.”

The configurator can be found here.