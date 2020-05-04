Volvo, Mack offer new finance programs

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Volvo and Mack are offering special finance deals to customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Volvo Financial Services is offering the Spring into Action program in Canada, including $4,000 in down payment assistance and up to $5,000 towards the cost of purchased coverage for 2019 VNL, VNR, VNX and VHD models, or $3,000 towards the cost of purchased coverage for 2020 models.

The first payment is extended up to 60 days for qualified on-highway customers, and up to 90 days for vocational customers.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“Trucking companies and professional drivers have continued to be on the frontlines of this pandemic, and we understand the physical, emotional and financial tolls this can take,” said Jonas Rybring, managing director of Volvo Financial Services in Canada. “During this difficult time, VFS Canada is maintaining its commitment to serve customers in the best ways possible so they can focus on what’s most important – staying healthy and safe.”

Details are available through local dealers or Volvo Financial Services district finance managers.

For its part, Mack Trucks has launched a new website at https://www.macktrucks.com/buy-mack/offers/, to promote its latest financing offers.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“Fleets and professional truck drivers across the U.S. and Canada are stepping up today more than ever to deliver critical goods and maintain vital services,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of North American sales and marketing. “We’re proud to support the availability of these programs offered by the Mack Financial Services organization to help our customers continue the important work they do day in and day out, which the current situation has really brought into the light.”

First payments have been deferred on the purchase of 2019 and 2020 model year Anthem, Pinnacle, Granite, LR and TerraPro models.

The Let’s Deliver Finance Program extends first payment requirements for 60 days on Mack Anthem and Pinnacle day cab models for qualified buyers. Customers also receive an engine plan and exhaust aftertreatment purchased coverage.

The Fully Loaded Highway Sleeper Finance Program is available on Mack Anthem and Pinnacle sleeper models, extending the first payment due date for 60 days, and no to low down payment options.

The Let’s Build America Finance Program for Mack Granite customers extends the first payment to 90 days, and includes engine and aftertreatment purchased coverage, competitive finance rates and payment options.

And the Trash into Cash Finance Program for the Mack LR and TerraPro gives qualified buyers 90 days to make their first payment, and provides chassis, engine, and aftertreatment coverage and flexible payment terms.