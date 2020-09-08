Volvo, Mack to work with Samsara

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Volvo and Mack have agreed to work with Samsara to develop an integrated telematics service, which will include compliance services, cameras, trailer sensors, safety and maintenance services.

“We look forward to working with Samsara and their unique data systems,” said Conal Deedy, director of customer productivity solutions, Volvo Trucks North America. “This opportunity allows us to explore how our customers can leverage Samsara’s integrated solutions for more efficient fleet management.”

“We are pleased to be working with Samsara and their unique approach to analyzing data,” said David Pardue, vice-president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks. “Through our planned collaboration, we will investigate how Mack customers can benefit from their integrated fleet management solutions.”

Samsara offers a portfolio of Internet of Things products, including hardware, software and cloud-based services. It has more than 15,000 customers across various industries, including transportation and logistics, field services, energy, construction and other sectors.