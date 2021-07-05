Volvo reaches tentative agreement with UAW
Volvo Trucks North America has once again reached a tentative agreement with United Auto Workers (UAW)-represented workers at its New River Valley truck plant in Dublin, Va.
The deal with about 2,900 workers currently on strike is awaiting ratification.
“If ratified by the UAW membership, this agreement would: eliminate the two-tier wage structure; immediately take any employee currently in wage progression and hired on or before June 30, 2015 to top pay; institute a six-year progression to top pay for all employees, giving credit for years of active service; increase the new hire starting pay by more than 14%; and guarantee no increases in health insurance premiums over the life of the contract for the plant’s best-in-class health insurance coverage, an employee benefit which represents a cost of more than $20,000 a year per employee,” Volvo said in a release.
The plant is in the midst of a US$400 million upgrade and will have a net increase of 600 jobs in 2021, Volvo added.
