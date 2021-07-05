Volvo reaches tentative agreement with UAW

Volvo Trucks North America has once again reached a tentative agreement with United Auto Workers (UAW)-represented workers at its New River Valley truck plant in Dublin, Va.

The deal with about 2,900 workers currently on strike is awaiting ratification.

New River Valley assembly workers. (Photo: Volvo)

“If ratified by the UAW membership, this agreement would: eliminate the two-tier wage structure; immediately take any employee currently in wage progression and hired on or before June 30, 2015 to top pay; institute a six-year progression to top pay for all employees, giving credit for years of active service; increase the new hire starting pay by more than 14%; and guarantee no increases in health insurance premiums over the life of the contract for the plant’s best-in-class health insurance coverage, an employee benefit which represents a cost of more than $20,000 a year per employee,” Volvo said in a release.

The plant is in the midst of a US$400 million upgrade and will have a net increase of 600 jobs in 2021, Volvo added.