Volvo streamlines Galfab roll-off body installations

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Volvo Trucks has partnered with Galfab and Fontaine Modification to streamline the installation of roll-off bodies.

Installations will occur at Fontaine’s facility near Volvo’s Dublin, Va., truck plant. Previously, Volvo truck chassis had to be shipped to Galfab’s Indiana facility, where the roll-off body would be installed before delivery to the customer.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo says the new arrangement reduces logistics fees and delivery times.

“This new practice gives customers and dealers the option to order a Volvo truck with a Galfab roll-off body, which removes complexity from the body installation and delivery process,” said Andy Hanson, product marketing manager, Volvo Trucks North America. “Not only does this save a significant amount of time and money for our customers and dealers, but Fontaine assures a high-quality installation and integration with our chassis.”