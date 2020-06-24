Volvo streamlines Galfab roll-off body installations
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Volvo Trucks has partnered with Galfab and Fontaine Modification to streamline the installation of roll-off bodies.
Installations will occur at Fontaine’s facility near Volvo’s Dublin, Va., truck plant. Previously, Volvo truck chassis had to be shipped to Galfab’s Indiana facility, where the roll-off body would be installed before delivery to the customer.
Volvo says the new arrangement reduces logistics fees and delivery times.
“This new practice gives customers and dealers the option to order a Volvo truck with a Galfab roll-off body, which removes complexity from the body installation and delivery process,” said Andy Hanson, product marketing manager, Volvo Trucks North America. “Not only does this save a significant amount of time and money for our customers and dealers, but Fontaine assures a high-quality installation and integration with our chassis.”
