Volvo to resume production after workers reject third tentative agreement

Volvo Trucks plans to resume production at its New River Valley (NRV) plant, after workers there voted down a third tentative agreement.

“We need to safeguard our future, and start building trucks for the many customers and dealers whose businesses and livelihoods depend on our products,” said NRV vice-president and general manager Franky Marchand.

“Our last offer delivered significant wage gains and first-class benefits for our employees, and 40% of UAW voters supported it. We look forward to welcoming employees back to the plant, and to getting back to building the industry’s best heavy-duty trucks.”

Workers were told they can show up for work today or thereafter and receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in a July 1 agreement.

New River Valley assembly workers. (Photo: Volvo)

On Friday, Marchand reacted to the latest vote results: “Given the significant wage gains and first-class benefits this agreement delivered, and the strong support it garnered from UAW leadership at every level, this outcome is unexpected and very disappointing.

“Now that our employees have rejected three successive agreements endorsed by the leaders they elected to represent them, we need to consider our next steps. The ongoing strike – which we continue to believe is unnecessary – is hurting our customers, and has already set back our project to expand and upgrade the facility. No one is gaining from the current situation, and we will consider all options related to the bargaining process.”