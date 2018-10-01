Volvo’s electric trucks coming to North America in 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Volvo Trucks has announced it will introduce all-electric trucks to the North American market in 2020.

The launch will come through a partnership between Volvo Group, California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD), and other industry leaders, the company announced. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) contributed US$44.8 million to the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project, which will involve 16 partners, including two fleets.

“This is yet another important step towards our vision zero emissions. We are convinced that electrified truck transport will be a key driver of sustainable transports, and we’re proud to contribute the Volvo Group’s expertise to this innovative public-private partnership,” said Claes Nilsson, president of Volvo Trucks.

The technology will be based on the Volvo FE Electric which will be commercialized in Europe next year.

“This is an excellent opportunity to show the end-to-end potential of electrification,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “From solar energy harvesting at our customer locations, to electric vehicle uptime services, to potential second uses for batteries, this project will provide invaluable experience and data for the whole value chain.”