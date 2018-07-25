Wabco opens new Customer Care Center

AUBURN HILLS Mich. – Wabco has opened its first North America Customer Care Center, which will support all the products the company offers here.

The company says it has significantly expanded its product offerings through four acquisitions in North America.

The new Customer Care Center will combine the technical service teams of Wabco and the newly acquired companies, bringing together 40 professionals. It will also feature a dedicated aftermarket sales desk for part order processing, the company announced.

Over the past years, Wabco has greatly expanded its commitment to the North American market place and our industry,” said Jon Morrison, Wabco president, Americas. “We are driven by a relentless focus on customer-centricity benefiting commercial vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, dealers, and distributors in the region. Our new Customer Care Center is yet another sign that we put our customers first and is, thereby, another differentiator for Wabco in North America.”

The center is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. till midnight, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m.