Wabco takes control of product sales, distribution

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Wabco has announced it has acquired the distribution rights for its full line of aftermarket products.

It will terminate an existing exclusive distribution agreement, enabling Wabco to distribute its complete line of aftermarket products including Wabco-branded ABS technologies, stability control, advanced driver assistance systems, air systems, and other replacement products distributed by Meritor. This marks the first time in the company’s history that it has controlled distribution of its entire line of Wabco North American aftermarket products.

It will also control all related sales, distribution, customer service and technical support.

“As a single point of contact for this expanded platform, we look forward to providing our industry-leading commercial vehicle technologies through a growing network of authorized Wabco distributors and service providers throughout the North American market,” said Jon Morrison, president, Wabco Americas. “We will use this platform to deliver an enhanced customer experience for OE service providers, aftermarket parts distributors and fleets seeking to maximize uptime and reduce cost-per-mile for each asset at every stage of its ownership service lifecycle.”

The change is expected to be put in place by March 2020.