Wabco to supply technologies for new heavy-duty Hino

NOVI, Mich. – Wabco has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Hino Trucks, to provide braking technology and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for its new heavy-duty truck.

The new XL Series Class 7/8 Hino will come with a range of technologies from Wabco’s portfolio when it enters production in early 2019. These include Wabco’s modular braking system platform mBSP to enable anti-lock braking, ESCsmart electronic stability control, and other driver assistance technologies, including OnGuardACTIVE collision mitigation.

Also on offer will be OnLaneALERT, a lane departure warning system from Wabco.

“Wabco’s global technology leadership in the commercial vehicle industry makes it the perfect partner to support our entry to the North American heavy-duty truck segment,” said Yoshinori Noguchi, president and CEO, Hino Trucks North America. “As we continue to expand Hino’s presence in the local Class 7 and 8 market, Wabco’s ADAS and innovative modular technologies offer distinct advantages that further differentiate the versatile and stylish Hino XL Series for fleet customers.”

“Wabco’s pioneering ADAS and modular braking system platforms provide significant advantages for global original equipment manufacturers seeking to penetrate new markets,” added Jon Morrison, Wabco president, Americas. “We are honored that Hino has selected Wabco to support the North American launch of its next-generation heavy-duty trucks, underlining our technology leadership and relentless focus on delivering value for our customers wherever they choose to operate.”