Waste hauler takes delivery of first Autocar DC-64R

HOUSTON, Texas – Autocar has delivered its first DC-64R conventional roll-off waste truck to WCA Waste Corporation.

The company says WCA helped develop specific features and benefits during the product development process.

“The three Cs of a healthy business relationship are communication, compromise, and commitment. WCA Waste was the right partner; we learned to communicate, to compromise, and to stay committed so that trust was established and extraordinary results were created. This has been a long time coming,” announced Autocar president James Johnston.

(Photo: Autocar)

Bill Caesar, CEO of WCA, added “It is an absolute honor to not only participate with Autocar, but to be the first owners of the DC-64R. I enjoyed every moment and appreciate how Autocar listened and took our feedback and input. It was an honor to participate at this level, and this truck is a great throwback to the tradition of Autocar.”

The waste hauler was so impressed with the truck, it recently placed a “major” new order, the company says.



