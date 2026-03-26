Western Star expands Star Nation Experience to spotlight driver skill

Western Star Trucks is ramping up efforts to promote the profession and attract new drivers with an expanded version of its Star Nation Experience.

The OEM announced March 26 the fourth annual event will take place June 5-8 in Bend, Ore., bringing together operators, dealers and aspiring drivers for a mix of competition and hands-on challenges.

(Photo: Western Star)

The program is designed to highlight the skill and expertise required in vocational trucking, particularly in demanding applications such as construction and heavy haul.

“The people and the equipment working together are what makes this industry great,” said Alex Martin-Banzer, brand manager at Western Star. “Star Nation celebrates the operators who take pride in their work, push their trucks further than anyone else, and show what trucking is really about — keeping the world moving.”

New for 2026 is a head-to-head operator showdown, where participants will compete in team-based challenges focused on precision, strategy and equipment handling. Two returning participants — Texas-based operator Ronald Byrd and British Columbia-based Jarett Dorman — will serve as team captains and mentors.

Western Star is also continuing its partnership with American Truck Simulator, using the platform to connect with younger audiences and introduce them to trucking careers. American Truck Simulator players are eligible to participate.

The company says it is also bringing dealers more directly into the experience, with select dealers invited to attend alongside customers, reinforcing the role they play in spec’ing and supporting vocational trucks.

Applications are open until May 1, with selected participants notified by May 8. The event is open to CDL holders and simulator community members in Canada and the U.S., and is fully funded for those selected.

Western Star said the initiative is part of a broader effort to reshape perceptions of trucking and highlight the professionalism required behind the wheel. The registration form can be found here.