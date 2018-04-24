Western Star offers rebate to Women’s Trucking Federation members

TORONTO, Ont. – Western Star is offering a rebate to members of the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada.

The Western Star 4700, 4900 and 5700XE models qualify for the rebates of up to US$2,500. Customers must be a member for at least 90 days prior to purchase.

“Western Star is dedicated to promoting diversity in the trucking industry, and our ongoing partnership with the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada is part of that commitment,” said Samantha Parlier, vice-president, Western Star marketing and strategy. “We are pleased to offer this special rebate to the members of this important organization.”

Western Star is a corporate member of the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada, which claims more than 300 members.