Western Star to debut ‘most tested truck’ in its history

PORTLAND, Ore. – A soon-to-be-released Western Star vocational truck will be the brand’s toughest ever truck, after going through extreme and grueling testing conditions, the company announced.

Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) product validation engineering team in Portland, Ore., has made it the “most tested truck” in Western Star history.

(Photo: Western Star)

“Vocational customers work in the most challenging environments in the world; places where durability and uptime are crucial,” said David Carson, senior vice-president, vocational segment, DTNA. “We have put the next Western Star through its paces to ensure this truck surpasses their expectations. We have a hard-earned reputation for dependability, for reliability, and for toughness that our customers know they can count on when they get to the job site and on the journey there. And we have delivered for them.”

A structures lab has allowed designers to use full vehicle and cab-only shaker tables for durability testing, violently shaking the vehicle on both X and Y axes to simulate a lifetime of extreme use. This allows them to simulate about a million miles of real-world use in just two months.

A bed plate simulated extreme maneuvers on the chassis, while a frame twist test cycle was repeated 10,000 times. Multiple cab crushing tests were also conducted.

Western Star will unveil its newest vocational model on Sept. 29.