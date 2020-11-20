XL Specialized expanding production capacity

MANCHESTER, Iowa – Specialty trailer manufacturer XL Specialized Trailers is planning a US$6- to $7-million expansion, increasing its production capacity by more than 30%.

The expansion will begin in late 2020 or early 2021, adding about 55,000 sq.-ft. to its current manufacturing plant. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

“Increasing our space and adding more team members positions us to serve our customers better than ever before,” said Stuart Sleper, president and CEO of XL Specialized Trailers. “We will be well positioned for growth in the market and reduce lead times on our products.”

XL says it is coming off a record year in 2019 and has weathered 2020 well despite a 45% drop in lowbed trailer demand.

“We’re fortunate to have a diversified portfolio in the industries we serve with some sectors performing better than others,” said Sleper. “At the moment, we have a backlog and strong order activity. We also are fortunate to have the best dealership network in the industry and a loyal customer following. When the economy bounces back, we’ll be able to take advantage of our expansion in production capacity.”