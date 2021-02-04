ZF bringing PowerLine transmission production to U.S.

ZF is investing US$200 million to produce its PowerLine 8-speed automatic transmission for the North American market at its Gray Court, S.C., plant.

The company will add 500 jobs as it brings the transmission to the North American commercial vehicle market.

(Photo: ZF)

“ZF is a 106-year-old technology leader that has been in the U.S. for many decades, and this investment in U.S. manufacturing of sustainable driveline technology further proves our commitment to the North American commercial vehicle market,” said Dr. Martin Fischer, president of ZF North America. “Together now with Wabco, ZF offers customers around the world an unrivaled product portfolio that includes driveline, steering, braking, ADAS technologies and telematics, coupled with a full-service network.”

The ZF PowerLine is intended for medium-duty trucks, buses and heavy pickups.

“ZF PowerLine proves equal, but in most cases, higher performance and efficiency than other transmissions with nine and 10 speeds. It will set the new benchmark for automatic transmission technology in the strategic North American commercial vehicle market,” said Christian Feldhaus, director commercial vehicle driveline technology North America, ZF. “With its modular design, PowerLine is prepared for mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, making it a true technology bridge to future mobility.”