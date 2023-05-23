ZF installs production line for PowerLine transmission

ZF’s new production line for the PowerLine eight-speed automatic transmission is now installed and supporting testing as part of a US$200 million investment in the ZF Transmissions Gray Court manufacturing facility in South Carolina.

The PowerLine project will employ more than 500 people, and has the capacity to produce more than 200,000 transmissions per year.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of the largest production capacity for PowerLine worldwide, serving our North American customers,” said Christian Feldhaus, ZF Group’s director – commercial vehicle driveline systems – Americas.

The PowerLine transmission is based on ZF’s eight-speed automatic transmission family and has been available to North American customers since 2021. It was introduced in Europe in 2020 and was initially produced at ZF’s global headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

The South Carolina facility, opened in 2012, has to date produced more than 7.3 million automotive transmissions.