ZF to bring PowerLine transmission to North America

ATLANTA, Ga. – ZF is bringing its PowerLine eight-speed automatic transmission to the North American market, the company announced at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show.

It’s a torque converter-style automatic transmission and there are more than 15 million of them in markets outside North America. They can handle trucks from Classes 3 to Baby 8s. The PowerLine can manage up to 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque and gross combination vehicle weights of 57,000 lbs.

Compared to competitive six-speed products, ZF said the PowerLine provides 30% faster acceleration and the best power-to-weight ratio in the industry. Christian Feldhaus, head of truck and van driveline technology for ZF in North America, said it offers a passenger car-like driving experience but is designed for commercial applications. The PowerLine will make its North American debut with an unnamed OEM in early 2021.

ZF also highlighted its investments into highly autonomous driving. The company said it will be investing US$13.9 billion into autonomous driving and e-mobility over the next five years.