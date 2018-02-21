Preparing for blockchain

TORONTO, Ont. — Dave Cox, president of Polaris Transport, is willing to completely rewrite the business.

“My mind is open to changing it all,” he told Truck News in an interview about blockchain technology, and its potential to comprehensively change the transportation business. “We have to get goods and services to market, whatever that looks like, but I’m prepared to rewrite the service operating model if the blockchain technology and the robotics tell me I should.”

To say Cox is a believer in technology – and specifically blockchain – is an understatement. He’s fascinated in blockchain technology, though he downplays his expertise. “I’m a hack at this,” he acknowledged. However, Cox takes pride in Polaris’ use of technology and sees blockchain as the next big opportunity.

“We have made a large investment in technology,” said Cox. “At Polaris, we have people here that have the same interest I have in utilizing the technology. The thing I like about blockchain is, it makes a small person relevant. It makes a small company relevant because it’s a very decentralized environment. Essentially it’s a digital accounting ledger.”

Blockchain was born from the rise of Bitcoin in the late 2000s. In simple terms, it’s a decentralized digital ledger. In the book Blockchain Revolution, authors Don and Alex Tapscott explained it this way: “The blockchain is an incorruptible digital ledger of economic transactions that can be programmed to record not just financial transactions, but virtually everything of value.”

“It’s a public ledger, where transactions are recorded and confirmed anonymously,” explained Justin Bailie, president and co-founder of Canadian technology firm RoseRocket. “It’s a record of events, shared between multiple parties, and most importantly, once information is entered it can’t be altered because the blockchain is permanent.”

He anticipates seeing more discussion around the subject of blockchain in the trucking industry going forward.

“Now that electronic logging devices are done, I feel this is the next talking point,” he said. “I think this will be the next hot topic: should trucking companies be strategizing around blockchain?”

Craig Fuller, managing director of the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA), says the technology has many real-world use cases in trucking. Among these, he lists: freight tracking; payments; cross-border goods movements; and driver identification.

Because the blockchain is a decentralized digital ledger that can’t be hacked, and is always accurate, it has the potential to eliminate business disputes. Fuller gives the example of lending someone $100, but one party inserts $100 into a spreadsheet and the other mistakenly enters $1,000 into their own. When it comes time to pay back the loan, a dispute ensues. This happens every day in the business world.

“That’s how business works today – companies get into constant disagreements about what the actual truth is,” he explained. “When I was in the freight business, I had a $180,000 write-off because the customer service rep forgot to get confirmation fees on these spot loads. I ended up having to write off $180,000 over it because he failed to follow a very minute and significant process. That’s the world we live in, where there’s constantly these disagreements and no way – except through arbitration and forensics – to actually recreate the events that took place. With blockchain, if it’s properly implemented, it will give you a complete forensics record of that element.”

Cox sees the technology as a way to improve on traditional business processes in the trucking industry, and to better compete with larger competitors.

“Blockchain allows us to scale up and scale down as we see fit,” he explained. “Say we were part of a blockchain that involves multiple shippers, other carriers, Customs bodies. Information within this group moves at lightspeed, whereas today we are reactive. We’re waiting for shippers to tender us loads.”

Blockchain technology would allow carriers such as Polaris, to know when loads from a customer will be ready for shipment in real-time, Cox said.

“If we have knowledge ahead of time where we need to put equipment, that’s powerful,” he added. “I see power with this decentralized nature. You have less reliance on traditional banking relationships. This is what I mean by, it makes the small guy relevant. It allows everyone to scale properly.”

Payments can be made as soon as a load is delivered, improving cash flow and eliminating the need for invoice factoring, Fuller said.

“Any of the intermediaries in the space” will be affected, Bailie agreed.

Cox can barely contain his excitement over the potential benefits of blockchain. He envisions being able to invite customers into blockchains Polaris belongs to and vice versa. But how would it work in practice? Fuller explained that third-party technology companies will likely build the blockchains that businesses become members of – trucking companies are not likely to create them on their own. The process of managing the blockchain will be transparent and invisible to the end user, who will likely enjoy the benefits and manage their participation using a user-friendly app.

“To you and I, when we see a blockchain transaction, to us it looks exactly like every other piece of software we’ve ever seen,” he explained. “In other words, we’re looking at an app that is constructed to present information to us. We don’t know, nor need to know, that a blockchain transaction has taken place. It’s just invisible.

The magic is how that technology works in the back end. So, what you’ll see is these incumbent technology companies that will start to develop technology applications that use the blockchain framework.”

Bailie agreed. “I don’t think trucking companies are going to be doing this on-site. Like a lot of newer technologies coming down the pike, it’s going to require some commoditization from some of the technology players out there.”

It will likely be several years before the technology becomes mainstream, Fuller acknowledged, but when it does, it will be ubiquitous.

“In the next five years, we’re going to have blockchain applications and we’re not even going to think about the fact that it’s blockchain,” Fuller said. “It’s just going to exist and we’re going to take it for granted. Everything that we do and experience in the world is going to be blockchain-enabled and we’re not actually going to know or care that it exists.”

While it sounds like a technology that will come to those who wait, in one form or another, Cox feels it’s important to prepare for its arrival today – even though shippers aren’t yet asking about blockchain.

“I’ve had no one ask me about blockchain outside of the tech world,” he admitted. “But I think we have to be very careful. I think people will try to take blockchain and apply it to today’s business model and today’s problems. I don’t think you can look at blockchain that way. I think you have to look at it as this new technology and how it changes your world.”

That’s why Cox is prepared to completely abandon traditional business practices and processes, if blockchain offers better alternatives. But he won’t be diving in blind, he added.

“We’re going to do it right,” he emphasized. “I want to do it quickly, but we’re going to make sure that the quality is there. There’s a lot more discovery work that needs to be done before we can put a specific timeline to it.”