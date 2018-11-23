Arnold Bros. brings Plaid Wonderland to parade

WINNIPEG, Man. – Arnold Bros. brought the plaid to the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade, to bring attention to prostate cancer programs.
The company entered into the parade a tractor-trailer dubbed ‘Plaid Wonderland’ on Nov. 17.
Arnold Bros. has raised more than $19,000 this year for the cause.
“It kind of took on a life of its own,” says Arnold Bros. finance director Carla Kaneski, who serves as the campaign captain and credits a fundraising team representing several departments.
“Awareness is everything for us. Men typically don’t like to talk about their health,” says Arden Bagni, a spokeswoman for Prostate Cancer Canada. “Yet almost all of the men who have prostate cancer detected soon enough will survive”.
For more information on the cause, visit www.plaidfordad.ca.
