Bendix achieves safest year

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LCC recorded its safest year in 2020, with a total case incident rate (TCIR) of recordable injuries that was far lower than the industry average. The five Bendix manufacturing campuses across North America continued to practice preventive and corrective safety programs in support of the company’s zero-injuries goal. Of the company’s 21 North American locations, 18 finished the year with no recordable injuries, also a record.

“To say 2020 was a year like no other is an understatement. The health and safety of our workforce – ensuring that our team members return home in the same condition they arrived – has always been our top priority. It’s a deep passion we all share as we look out for each other,” said Carlos Hungria, Bendix chief operating officer.

The workplace safety performance at Bendix continues to improve. Photo: Bendix

Bendix’s workplace safety performance, measured annually by TCIR, exceeded the outstanding results achieved in 2019. TCIR measures the total number of recordable injuries per 100 workers per year. In 2020, Bendix achieved a TCIR of 0.37, a number that is far below the industry average.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the TCIR for similar manufacturing facilities in 2019 was 2.7. A recordable injury or accident in the workplace is defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) as a workplace injury that requires medical attention beyond first aid.

Twenty of Bendix’s 21 North American locations improved their performance or had zero injuries. Eighteen sites surpassed the one-year mark without a recordable injury. Other noteworthy milestones for length of time free of recordable injuries include two years at Lebanon, Tennessee, and the R&D centers in Monterrey, Mexico, and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

They join the ranks of the company’s consistently top-performing locations, including Montreal, Canada, which completed more than 17 years of operations with no recordable injuries; and the Mexico City, Mexico, and Vancouver, Canada, locations, which have experienced no recordable injuries for more than 12 years. Additional milestones for length of time free of recordable injuries included 10 years in Sparks, Nevada, and nine years in Irvine, California.

For 2021, Bendix is striving to achieve even stronger performance, with a focus on highlighting the principles of safety excellence. These foundational and cultural training programs are designed to drive even greater accountability and ownership of safety performance among all levels of the organization to achieve the zero-injuries goal.