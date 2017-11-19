Bison wins ATA safety award

WINNIPEG, Man. – Bison Transport has won first place in the American Trucking Associations’ National Truck Safety Contest for the seventh consecutive year.

The carrier won the award Nov. 14, for having the lowest U.S. Department of Transportation recordable accident rate in the 100 million miles category.

“It is an honor that Bison’s safety record and longstanding history of quality service is recognized both in Canada and the United States,” said Garth Pitzel, Bison Transport’s director of safety and driver development. “Our teams are dedicated to maintaining our reputation and distinction as North America’s Safest Fleet. We are committed to being an industry leader and are grateful for this recognition from the ATA.”