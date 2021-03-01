Covid-19 tests still voluntary for New Brunswick truckers

Truck drivers returning to New Brunswick are being encouraged to take Covid-19 tests, but the province has reversed an earlier plan that would have actually mandated such tests as of March 1.

Drivers are now being encouraged to be tested every week or at the earliest opportunity after returning from a longhaul trip that lasts longer than a week. Tests can be arranged by visiting www.gnb.ca/gettestedcovid19.

Drivers who can’t use the online form should call 8-1-1 in the province, or 1-877-795-3773 when outside the province.

Voluntary rapid testing is being set up at the Pharmacy for Life in Hartland, N.B., to serve asymptomatic workers who regularly travel across the border.

“As they become available in communities around N.B., commercial drivers that access point of care Covid-19 rapid screening tests will receive results available within 15-20 minutes,” says the province’s Department of Health.

“If the driver tests negative, they will leave the testing centre with an authenticated test result (paper or electronic) and are not required to self-isolate. If the driver tests positive, the driver will be sent home under an order to self-isolate to await a call for a scheduled diagnostic confirmatory test.”

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) announced the government’s reversal this weekend, crediting the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) for working with the government to reverse the earlier decision.

Officers that interact with truckers and travelers will continue to tell cross-border travelers that testing is strongly encouraged.