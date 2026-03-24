Driver identified after Langley, B.C., overpass strike

The driver of a commercial truck that struck an overpass on Highway 1 in Langley has been identified, but B.C. Highway Patrol is still seeking witnesses and dash camera video.

The collision happened March 19 at 2:52 p.m., when a white eastbound flatdeck truck carrying a crane boom struck the CP Rail overpass between Glover Road and 232nd Street.

A boom on the load of the white flatdeck truck in the centre of the photo struck the CP Rail overpass on Highway 1 in Langley. (Photo: RCMP)

“The truck driver did not wait for police at the scene, which is the ideal, but subsequently reached out to police and is cooperating,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of B.C. Highway Patrol said in a news release.

“There was a small amount of visible damage to the overpass. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit made sure the overpass is still structurally safe,” he added. B.C. Highway Patrol said the investigation is continuing and officers will work with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement to consider enforcement options.