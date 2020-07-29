Essential Trailer takes to the road

BOLTON, Ont. – The Essential Trailer has made its first trip, pulled behind a Titanium Transportation tractor.

Titanium signed on as the first Platinum sponsor and will get to put the trailer into service for several weeks. It will then be pulled by other carriers who’ve supported the initiative. Funds raised through NAL Insurance’s Thank a Trucker program go towards feeding truck drivers at various events and equipping them with personal protective equipment.

The Essential Trailer (Photo: James Menzies)

“When I heard NAL was doing the program, we were very happy to be part of it,” Marilyn Daniel, COO of Titanium told Today’s Trucking. “As time passes, we all become a little complacent.”

Titanium hired an ice cream truck to provide snacks for drivers and other staff at a small kick-off event July 28. The trailer will be deployed in the Toronto area and along the Hwy. 401 corridor.

“We are being cognizant of where it’s going so it doesn’t end up sitting in someone’s yard for three weeks,” said Daniel.

The Essential Trailer was first delivered to Titanium Transportation, who will run it for several weeks. (Photo: James Menzies)

A second trailer, specific to truck drivers, will soon be rolled out. Trailers are provided by Trailer Wizards and Train Trailer Rentals. While the first Essential Trailer feted all frontline workers, the second will focus on truckers.

“We have been part of the trucking industry for the last 27 years and something we saw is the driver is not highlighted enough,” said Charles Veilleux, vice-president of sales and marketing with Turbo Images. “Everyone is taking them for granted and we wanted to really highlight them.”

(Photo: James Menzies)

A trailer traveling the Greater Toronto Area captures about 60 million impressions a year, according to Veilleux.

Aaron Lindsay, organizer of the initiative with NAL Insurance, said the second trailer will be parked at various truck stops, so that drivers can take the time to read the messaging. It will feature a letter of appreciation to all truck drivers.

“It’s a little bit of a different concept but I think it’s going to go over very well,” he said. More information on the Thank a Trucker initiative can be found here.