Grain haulers in B.C. sought for dumping partial loads at roadside

CLEARWATER, B.C. – The Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) and provincial partners are looking for grain haulers who’ve been dumping partial loads at roadside pullouts on Hwy. 5 between Valemount and Avola.

(Photo: iStock)

The incidents have been happening over a number of years, creating hazards for motorists and wildlife. The grain piles attract large animals including bears, one of which was recently euthanized after becoming dependent on the food source. The CITS feels truckers may be dumping partial loads to reduce weight before arriving at the Kamloops weigh station.

Wildlife attracted to the grain piles increase the likelihood of vehicle strikes, according to a release from the CITS. There are also considerable costs in having highway contractors remove dumped grain.

CITS warns it is working alongside provincial partners to monitor the stretch of highway, and that truckers and trucking companies found dumping grain will be charged. Anyone with information regarding this practice is asked to call CITS Clearwater at 250-674-2237 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477.