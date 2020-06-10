ICBC to resume commercial road tests

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Insurance Corp. of B.C. (ICBC) will resume commercial road tests next week, by appointment only.

Beginning June 11, customers wishing to obtain a commercial licence can make an appointment by calling 800-950-1498. High call volumes are expected. Priority appointments will be given to those who had road tests booked for between March 17-30, which were then canceled.

Face masks will be supplied and drivers will be required to wear them during the road test. They’re asked to arrive with a clean vehicle. ICBC says it has secured sufficient PPE supplies for the initial phase of reopening.

“ICBC’s plan prioritizes the safety of our members and allows us to continue our critical role in helping families and organizations across the province by delivering goods and services during these challenging times,” said Dave Earle, B.C. Trucking Association president and CEO.

Media reported on June 10 that Ontario will allow Drive Test centers to reopen on June 22.