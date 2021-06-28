July 24, 31 vaccine clinics open to truck drivers

Ontario’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPR) will be supporting truck drivers through dedicated spaces at two Covid-19 vaccination clinics.

The first of the Saturday clinics will be held July 24 at the Fenelon Falls Community Centre, followed by a July 31 clinic at the Cobourg Community Centre.

(Photo: istock)

“The Ontario Trucking Association applauds HKPR for their leadership and recognition of the societal importance of truck drivers and the challenges facing these hardworking Ontarians meeting appointments during the typical workweek,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.

First or second doses can be booked through the HKPR website. Simply follow the instructions and reference “add to special booking list – truck driver” in the message.

Information must be submitted to the health unit by July 16. Drivers can then expect a call from an “unknown caller”, during which the health unit will book the actual appointment.