Landstar recognizes more than 120 new Million Mile Safe Drivers

Landstar System recognized more than 120 independent owner-operators for reaching major safe-driving milestones during its 2026 BCO All-Star Celebration, including one driver who became just the sixth in company history to surpass 4 million consecutive miles without a preventable accident.

The company inducted 124 drivers into its Million Mile Safe Driver program, including 101 1 million-mile drivers, 22 2 million-mile drivers, two 3 million-mile drivers, and one 4 million-mile driver. Each has driven at least 1 million consecutive miles while leased to Landstar without a preventable accident.

(Photo: Landstar System)

Landstar also named 11 new Roadstar honorees, one of the company’s highest recognitions for independent owner-operators. The designation is awarded to drivers who demonstrate exceptional safety, productivity, and customer service. Since launching the program in 1990, Landstar has recognized 165 active Roadstar drivers.

BCO Lifetime Achievement Award winner Frederick Foster (Photo: Landstar)

“Achieving 1 million miles or more without a preventable accident is a rare milestone that reflects exceptional discipline, focus and a deep commitment to safety,” said Frank Lonegro, Landstar president and CEO. “Our Roadstar honorees represent the highest standards in safety, security, and service, and their dedication has distinguished them among the very best in our network.”

The company said it now has more than 1,000 active Million Mile Safe Drivers across its independent owner-operator network.

Landstar also presented its BCO Lifetime Achievement Award to Frederick Foster of Niles, Mich., who has been leased to the company since 1989. Foster has accumulated more than 2 million accident-free miles while specializing in heavy-haul and high-security freight.

The annual BCO All-Star Celebration recognizes independent owner-operators for long-term safety performance and service excellence within the Landstar network.