Landstar agents, safety leaders recognized at annual convention

Landstar used its annual Agent Convention to spotlight the people behind its network, with independent agents and safety leaders taking center stage among the 2025 award winners.

Independent agent Mark Daniel, of Daniel Marketing and B&M Transportation in St. Augustine, Fla., was named Landstar’s Safety Officer of the Year, recognized for a hands-on approach that improved safety performance across his agency.

Mark Daniel (Photo: Landstar)

Daniel, who serves as the designated safety lead for his agency, was credited with reducing shortage claims and cutting preventable backing accidents through safety education and attention to detail. Landstar requires each of its more than 1,000 agencies to appoint a safety officer, as part of what the company describes as a “safety-first culture” across its network.

Another independent agent, Kris Woolman, earned Rookie of the Year honors after launching 2Chicks Logistics in Chesterfield Township, Mich., in 2025. In her first year, Woolman generated more than $1.6 million in revenue, primarily handling LTL freight.

The award recognizes agents with less than two years in the Landstar network who demonstrate strong revenue performance and customer service.

Kris Woolman (Photo: Landstar)

Landstar also highlighted collaboration between agents and customers through its M.U.S.T. (Mutual Understanding of Safety Together) program. Raytheon, an RTX business based in Arlington, Va., was named Customer of the Year, with support from Landstar agent Joelle Tucker of Diversified Trucking Services.

The program involves on-site facility reviews and joint safety assessments covering loading, securement, and site procedures. In one example, Landstar teams worked with Raytheon at multiple facilities to evaluate fall protection systems and loading practices, leading to safety improvements aligned with Landstar standards.

While agents and customers were a major focus, Landstar also recognized internal leadership. Garrett Neal, vice president of sales for Region 6, received the company’s Outstanding Management Achievement Award for driving growth and supporting agent success.

Two longtime executives — vice president and general counsel Mike Kneller and vice president of government services Col. Mike Cashner (retired) — shared the company’s top Lifetime Achievement Award. It marked only the second time in the award’s 31-year history that it was presented to two recipients in the same year.