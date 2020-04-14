NAL launches Thank a Trucker campaign
LONDON, Ont. – NAL Insurance is launching a campaign to sell Thank a Trucker merchandise, with proceeds going towards equipping truckers with personal protective equipment, meals, and shower coupons.
“Truck drivers are the reason we have food and other essentials on our shelves right now, yet so many of them are having difficulties obtaining the necessities that can help keep them safe and functioning on the road,” said Glenn Caldwell, vice-president, corporate development at NAL.
“These drivers aren’t leaving their houses for fun, they’re leaving their house to do their job and ensure we have enough food on our tables to get through this time,” added Andrea Morley, nutritionist and health coach at NAL.
Merchandise can be browsed and ordered at www.ThankATrucker.co, and more information is being shared via social media.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data
I called 3 Major Truck Stops in Oklahoma City ok and was told other than the TV room, massage chairs, Bathrooms, Showers were available, take out orders from the restaurant and deli was available.
We are essential but met a guy in Beamsville from NYS who couldn’t get anything to eat because he wasn’t in the drive through. When he told them what he drive and showed his US licence, he was told that was what the manger had said. No car, no service. Gave him some food from my truck which he was thankful for. Seemed he had run out on his trip.
A large chain is offering free medium coffee/tea to essential workers if they show their ID cards. Truck drivers get zip, as usual but we deliver the items they sell.