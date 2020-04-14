NAL launches Thank a Trucker campaign

LONDON, Ont. – NAL Insurance is launching a campaign to sell Thank a Trucker merchandise, with proceeds going towards equipping truckers with personal protective equipment, meals, and shower coupons.

“Truck drivers are the reason we have food and other essentials on our shelves right now, yet so many of them are having difficulties obtaining the necessities that can help keep them safe and functioning on the road,” said Glenn Caldwell, vice-president, corporate development at NAL.

“These drivers aren’t leaving their houses for fun, they’re leaving their house to do their job and ensure we have enough food on our tables to get through this time,” added Andrea Morley, nutritionist and health coach at NAL.

Merchandise can be browsed and ordered at www.ThankATrucker.co, and more information is being shared via social media.