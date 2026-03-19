Nebraska Trucking Association launches wildfire relief fund for drivers

The Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) has launched a relief initiative to support truck drivers transporting emergency supplies to areas impacted by devastating wildfires in western Nebraska.

The effort, called the Nebraska Trucking Heroes Wildfires Relief Fund, comes as more than 35,000 cattle have been displaced and thousands of acres destroyed, creating urgent demand for feed, supplies and transportation capacity.

To help offset rising operating costs, the association is offering a stipend through its Nebraska Trucking Cares Fund. Truckers hauling relief supplies into affected areas can receive $0.50 per mile, up to 500 miles per trip. The fund has committed up to $5,000 to support the effort.

“Many truckers have voiced a willingness to help, but they too are facing unprecedented challenges with skyrocketing fuel prices and other cost concerns,” said Kent Grisham, president and CEO of the NTA. “But I am so proud of the NTA members who have stepped forward with a plan to support these trucking heroes.”

The initiative is being coordinated alongside the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska Cattlemen, with a focus on moving essential goods into disaster zones.

Grisham said the trucking industry is responding as it has in past crises, despite difficult conditions.

“Homes, farms and ranches have been destroyed, and at least one life has been lost in this terrible ordeal,” he said. “But like it has always been, the trucking community responds with grit and determination to get the cargo delivered.”

The association is also encouraging donations to expand the fund, with proceeds going toward supporting drivers and relief efforts in the affected regions. More details can be found here.