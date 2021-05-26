North Dakota vaccinates more than 1,000 Manitoba truckers

More than 1,000 Manitoba truck drivers have been vaccinated in North Dakota as part of a Covid-19 vaccine initiative announced in April.

“This demand showcases the importance of this joint initiative with our neighbors to the south,” Manitoba Economic Development and Jobs Minister Ralph Eichler said late last week.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba truckers are being vaccinated at the rest area near Drayton, North Dakota. (Photo: North Dakota Department of Health)

The first clinic established under the Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative opened April 21 at a northbound rest area on Interstate 29 near Drayton, ND.

The Manitoba Trucking Association helped to coordinate eligible individuals.

“Throughout this pandemic, Manitoba truck drivers knew that they had to stay on the road so that they could deliver the supplies their fellow Manitobans needed to self-isolate safely and comfortably,” said Terry Shaw, executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA). “While this couldn’t be done without Manitoba and our willing trucking community, it also couldn’t occur without the generosity of the State of North Dakota.”

Clinics continue at the Oriska rest area on I-94 every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday between 11:30 am and 6 pm. A second clinic at the Drayton rest area on I-29 near Drayton is offered every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The locations and hours are effective into June, the MTA says.