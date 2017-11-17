Ontario drivers among Penske’s safest

READING, Pa. – Two Ontario drivers were among the 26 associated recently recognized by Penske Logistics as its Diamond level drivers.

They were selected from among 4,500 drivers across North America to receive the awards, in recognition of driving excellence. Those receiving Diamond awards have driven safely for 20 years without an accident. Peter Dahmer and Greg Kent of Ontario were among the diamond recipients.

“We are excited to honor our industry-leading truck drivers with our Premier Driver Recognition Program,” said Penske Logistics president Marc Althen. “I am very proud of these 2017 Diamond class winners. I marvel at their ability to service our customers each and every day with accident-free performances of over two decades.”