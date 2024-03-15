Ontario opens truck inspection station near Thunder Bay

The Ontario government has opened a new commercial vehicle inspection station on Highway 11/17 near Thunder Bay. Located in Shuniah, the $30 million state-of-the-art facility is part of the province’s plan to improve road safety and deliver faster and better transit infrastructure in the north.

“The new Shuniah commercial vehicle inspection station will help reduce the risk of accidents, protect everyone on the road and ensure the safe movement of goods across Northern Ontario,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, minister of transportation.

The Shuniah inspection station will be equipped with technology to identify potential problems with commercial motor vehicles, such as underinflated tires and malfunctioning brakes.

(Photo: Ontario Ministry of Transportation)

“This inspection station will play a critical role in addressing road safety in our community,” said Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay – Atikokan.

In Ontario, there are 34 inspection stations across the province where enforcement officers inspect the condition of commercial vehicles and monitor the behaviour and qualifications of drivers.

In 2023, the government increased its enforcement presence on Highways 11, 17, 144, and 101, with officers conducting more than 4,000 inspections and laying 3,200 charges, including 700 for speeding. More than 1,000 vehicles were placed out of service.