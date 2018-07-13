OPP concerned about truck crash rates

ORILLIA, Ont. – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report fatal transport truck collisions are up 38% this year, with an increase in four of the six regions it monitors.

The Northeast region has seen an 800% increase. The OPP said it has responded to 33 truck-related fatal collisions, including 41 fatalities.

“The OPP has never been more committed to its Commercial Motor Vehicle Collision Mitigation Strategy,” said commissioner Vince Hawkes. “We continue to work diligently with our road safety and trucking industry partners toward our goal of reducing the number of transport truck collisions on our roads. Despite our efforts, it takes a firm commitment to safe driving on the part of all transport truck drivers and other motorists in order to see a significant reduction in these types of collisions.”

Operation Safe Trucking will see the OPP target speeding and other forms of aggressive and distracted driving. It will also be monitoring hours-of-service and equipment violations.

The OPP says it has investigated more than 3,600 transport truck-related collisions this year, representing 11% of all collisions. It has spent nearly 4,300 hours inspecting trucks and has taken 658 trucks out of service so far this year. It has laid more than 1,615 speeding charges, 354 distracted driving charges and 963 defective equipment-related charges against truck drivers.