OTA calls for more targeted enforcement

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is urging enforcement agencies to target carriers and drivers that don’t comply with regulations and elevate their safety performance.

The call for targeted enforcement is in response to new Ontario Province Police crash statistics, that showed an increase in truck-involved fatalities in the province.

“It is important to remember that in 70% of collisions involving commercial trucks, the truck driver is found to not be at fault and even more rarely are collisions the result of the truck’s mechanical fitness,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “Regardless, OTA believes we need to modernize enforcement and regulatory approaches to better identify the minority of carriers and drivers who do not operate in safe and compliant manner.”

The OTA plans to bring into the province a 10-point plan recently tabled by the Canadian Trucking Alliance, which will help enforcement target non-compliant carriers.

“We need to apply limited enforcement resources on those who require the most attention from the OPP and MTO,” says Laskowski. “It’s OTA’s focus to implement this enforcement strategy for the advancement of highway safety in Ontario while compelling fairness for the vast majority of professional Ontario fleets and drivers who invest and are dedicated to highway safety.”