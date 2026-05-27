Ottawa inspection blitz sidelines 21 commercial vehicles

A commercial vehicle enforcement blitz conducted by the Ottawa Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and Ontario Ministry of Transportation resulted in 21 trucks being removed from service due to serious safety violations.

The May 25 inspection campaign took place in Ottawa’s east district, where officers and inspectors examined 55 commercial vehicles.

According to Ottawa police, vehicles were placed out of service for issues including defective brakes, unsafe tires, cargo securement violations and significant mechanical defects.

Inspectors and officers also issued 36 charges related to inspection, permit, safety and equipment violations.

The enforcement initiative was conducted in partnership with MTO and OPP commercial vehicle enforcement personnel as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and ensure compliance within the trucking industry.