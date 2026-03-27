Police seek driver after auto transporter hits Langley, B.C., overpass

B.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of an auto transport trailer that struck an overpass on Highway 1 in Langley and failed to stop.

The collision occurred March 24 just before 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Glover Road and 232nd Street, according to a news release.

(Photo: B.C. Highway Patrol)

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene and has not contacted investigators.

“The driver did not stop at the scene and has not yet come forward to the police,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of B.C. Highway Patrol. “If the truck driver won’t call us, we need witnesses and dash camera video to identify the truck and driver.”