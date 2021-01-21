Potential Covid-19 exposure on Marine Atlantic ferries

Nova Scotia Public Health is telling those who traveled on specific Marine Atlantic ferries to book a Covid-19 test, whether they show symptoms or not.

The crossings relate to trips on the MV Blue Puttees between North Sydney, N.S. and Port-aux-Basques, Nfld., and all took place between Dec. 31 and Jan. 16.

“It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this ferry on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Jan. 30,” says a notice distributed this morning by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA).

Public health officials advise not going directly to a Covid-19 assessment center until being directed to do so. Appointments should be booked online, and not conducted at a pop-up rapid testing location.